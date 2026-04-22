Istanbul to add new viewing terrace in historic Fatih district

ISTANBUL

Istanbul is set to debut a panoramic observation deck in the Fatih district to bolster its urban tourism infrastructure, highlighting the historic beauty and enduring appeal that make it a premier global destination.

The “Yavuz Sultan Selim Viewing Terrace Project,” led by Fatih Municipality, is currently underway, with implementation carefully aligned to preserve the historic character of the surrounding area.

According to Fatih Mayor Ergün Turan, the project spans a total of 7,128 square meters and will be executed in two phases.

The first phase will cover 3,239 square meters, followed by a second phase encompassing 3,889 square meters.

Plans include the development of social facilities, a civic amphitheater, playgrounds, a central square, picnic areas, the viewing terrace itself, and multiple seating zones.

The design aims to create a multifunctional public space catering to a wide range of age groups and recreational needs.

The initiative will be the latest addition to Istanbul’s growing portfolio of scenic outlooks, where the city’s layered history and everyday urban life converge in views that stretch across its hills and waterways.

Existing terraces such as Pierre Loti Hill overlooking the Golden Horn, Galata Tower with its panoramic city views and Çamlıca Hill on the Asian side have long attracted both residents and international visitors, offering spectacular views from elevated vantage points across the city.