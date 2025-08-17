Istanbul Strait records 19,381 ship passages in first half

ISTANBUL

A total of 19,381 ships navigated the Istanbul Strait in the first six months of 2025, carrying 291.78 million gross tons of cargo, according to data from the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

This marks a decrease from the 20,780 passages in the same period of 2024, when the strait handled 368.38 million gross tons.

Compared to 2023's 19,338 ships and 305.95 million gross tons, and 2022's 17,035 ships with 267.76 million gross tons, the 2025 figures show steady but fluctuating traffic.

Among the vessels, 7,232 were general cargo ships and 3,479 were bulk cargo carriers.

Pilots assisted 11,746 of the passages, ensuring safe navigation through the busy waterway.

The strait averaged 107 ship passages per day during the period.

The mix included 483 barges, 3,479 bulk cargo ships, 17 cement ships, 1,990 container ships, 7,232 general cargo ships, 274 livestock carriers, 21 warships (all in the second quarter), 335 passenger ships, two refrigerated ships, 163 Ro-Ro vessels, 2,991 unspecified tankers, 355 liquefied petroleum gas tankers, 103 tugs, 55 vehicle carriers, and 531 other types.

By length, 46 ships exceeded 300 meters, 855 were 250-300 meters, 1,120 measured 200-250 meters, 5,045 fell between 150-200 meters, 7,190 were 100-150 meters, and 5,125 were under 100 meters.

Additionally, 1,350 tankers carried chemical loads — 648 in the first quarter and 702 in the second.

No warships passed in the first quarter.

Cargo volumes peaked in June at 51.78 million gross tons across 3,338 ships, while February saw the lowest at 42.19 million gross tons with 2,737 ships.