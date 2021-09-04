Istanbul State Opera Ballet opens with 'Fidelio'

ISTANBUL

Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) has opened its new season with the opera “Fidelio” at the Kadıköy Süreyya Opera House.

Fecir Alptekin, the chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Kadıköy Mayor Şerdil Dara Odabaşı watched the opera that attracted great interest of art lovers.

Speaking at the opening, IDOB Director and Art Director Suat Arıkan said: “I want to applaud you, art lovers. Because you did not leave us alone this evening, showing your need for art even in the situation of the global pandemic, when there are obligations such as vaccine testing. Because we never stopped during this pandemic period. Concerts from houses, television concerts without an audience, festivals… After taking the necessary precautions, we want to continue the work because we said, ‘We have hope,’ and this season’s theme became ‘hope.’”

Stating that they will open the curtain in this season for about 200 times, Arıkan said that they would present operas, ballets, concerts, modern dance and children’s plays both in the Kadıköy Süreyya Opera House and the Atatürk Culture Center (AKM).

In the event, the orchestra took its place on the stage in the program as the orchestra pit could not be used due to the global pandemic conditions.

“Fidelio” is the only opera composed by Ludwig van Beethoven. The libretto by Joseph von Sonnleithner was later edited by Stephan von Breuning and Georg Friedrich Treitschke.

Inspired by a true story that happened at the time of the French Revolution, the opera was first staged in Vienna in 1805. The work also deals with the concepts of hope, loyalty, justice and freedom.

The Fidelio Opera takes place in a prison in Spain in the 18th century. It is about a woman named Leonore, who disguises herself as a male guard, under the pseudonym “Fidelio,” in order to save her political rival, Florestan, who is secretly imprisoned by the villain Don Pizarro.

The work, performed in German, was performed by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra under conductor Murat Cem Orhan and the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Choir under choir conductor Volkan Akkoç.

The stage and costume arrangement was prepared by Olcay Engin Kaymaz, the lighting design was prepared by Taner Aydın and the editing of the work was carried out by Arıkan.

Fidelio Opera will be staged at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House today and tomorrow.