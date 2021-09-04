Istanbul State Opera Ballet opens with 'Fidelio'

  • September 04 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul State Opera Ballet opens with 'Fidelio'

ISTANBUL
Istanbul State Opera Ballet opens with Fidelio

Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) has opened its new season with the opera “Fidelio” at the Kadıköy Süreyya Opera House.

Fecir Alptekin, the chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Kadıköy Mayor Şerdil Dara Odabaşı watched the opera that attracted great interest of art lovers.

Speaking at the opening, IDOB Director and Art Director Suat Arıkan said: “I want to applaud you, art lovers. Because you did not leave us alone this evening, showing your need for art even in the situation of the global pandemic, when there are obligations such as vaccine testing. Because we never stopped during this pandemic period. Concerts from houses, television concerts without an audience, festivals… After taking the necessary precautions, we want to continue the work because we said, ‘We have hope,’ and this season’s theme became ‘hope.’”

Stating that they will open the curtain in this season for about 200 times, Arıkan said that they would present operas, ballets, concerts, modern dance and children’s plays both in the Kadıköy Süreyya Opera House and the Atatürk Culture Center (AKM).

In the event, the orchestra took its place on the stage in the program as the orchestra pit could not be used due to the global pandemic conditions.

“Fidelio” is the only opera composed by Ludwig van Beethoven. The libretto by Joseph von Sonnleithner was later edited by Stephan von Breuning and Georg Friedrich Treitschke.

Inspired by a true story that happened at the time of the French Revolution, the opera was first staged in Vienna in 1805. The work also deals with the concepts of hope, loyalty, justice and freedom.

The Fidelio Opera takes place in a prison in Spain in the 18th century. It is about a woman named Leonore, who disguises herself as a male guard, under the pseudonym “Fidelio,” in order to save her political rival, Florestan, who is secretly imprisoned by the villain Don Pizarro.

The work, performed in German, was performed by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra under conductor Murat Cem Orhan and the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Choir under choir conductor Volkan Akkoç.

The stage and costume arrangement was prepared by Olcay Engin Kaymaz, the lighting design was prepared by Taner Aydın and the editing of the work was carried out by Arıkan.

Fidelio Opera will be staged at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House today and tomorrow.

Turkey, State Opera Ballet,

WORLD Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP
MOST POPULAR

  1. Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

    Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

  2. Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

    Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

  3. Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

    Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

  4. Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

    Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

  5. Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations

    Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations
Recommended
Byzantine mosaics discovered in Balatlar excavations

Byzantine mosaics discovered in Balatlar excavations
Swiss glaciologist bears witness to relentless Alpine glacier melt

Swiss glaciologist bears witness to relentless Alpine glacier melt
ABBA thrills fans with comeback album after decades apart

ABBA thrills fans with comeback album after decades apart
Italian Noah’s Ark researcher buried in grave overlooking Mt Ararat

Italian Noah’s Ark researcher buried in grave overlooking Mt Ararat
Arslantepe Mound becomes more popular after UNESCO listing

Arslantepe Mound becomes more popular after UNESCO listing
Sci-fi blockbuster Dune brings stars to Venice

Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice
WORLD Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Oil leak from Syria carries no risk to Cyprus: Turkish VP

Turkey’s vice president said on Sept. 3 that pollution in the Mediterranean Sea caused by an oil leak from Syria is now only on the surface and carried no risk to Cyprus. 

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Concluding their quest for the European crown, the Turkish women's volleyball team on Sept. 3 got eliminated in the semifinals of the CEV EuroVolley 2021, losing to Serbia 3-1.