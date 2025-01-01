Istanbul-Sofia Express attracts thousands in 2024

The Istanbul-Sofia Express has provided service to 37,000 passengers as of December 2024, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Praising the line as “Türkiye’s iron gateway to Europe,” Uraloğlu highlighted its growing popularity among travelers seeking a comfortable and economical travel option between Türkiye and Europe.

“This route is an excellent alternative for holidaymakers, business travelers and students looking to journey to Europe,” Uraloğlu said, emphasizing the cultural and historical experience offered by the express service.

The minister also noted the increasing demand for the line, which has become a favorite for both domestic and international tourists.

Departing from Istanbul, the train travels through historical stops before arriving in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

“Alongside its historical significance, passengers are treated to breathtaking natural landscapes during the journey,” Uraloğlu stated.

During the summer months, additional couchette cars allow passengers to travel directly to Bucharest, Romania’s capital, further extending the service’s reach.

The Istanbul-Sofia Express departs daily from Istanbul’s Halkalı station at 8 p.m., arriving at Sofia Central Station at 11 a.m. the following day.

The return service leaves Sofia at 5:50 p.m., reaching Istanbul at 8:15 a.m.

Passengers can choose from sleeper, couchette and standard seating options, ensuring a variety of travel experiences.

