Istanbul set to host OIC meeting in June

ISTANBUL
The 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Istanbul on June 21-22 under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, diplomatic sources have said.

Ahead of the gathering, a Senior Officials Meeting was scheduled for April 27 and 29 at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah as part of the preparations for the high-level conference.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz was set to assume the chairmanship of the meeting from the head of the Cameroonian delegation.

Yılmaz was expected to deliver the opening speech, while OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha was also set to address participants.

During the two-day meeting in Jeddah, senior representatives from the 57 member states will discuss draft resolutions on various issues, and review reports outlining the OIC’s general policies and principles.

Draft resolutions adopted by the senior officials will then be presented for approval at the June Council session.

When Türkiye hosts the foreign ministers meeting in Istanbul, it will assume the one-year rotating chairmanship of the OIC — the second-largest intergovernmental organization after the United Nations.

Türkiye previously hosted the OIC’s foreign ministers meetings in 1976, 1991, and 2004.

The OIC is an intergovernmental organization founded in 1969.

It claims to be “the collective voice of the Muslim world” and works to “safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony.”

