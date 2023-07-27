Istanbul sees record heat of 23 years as country fights wildfires

ISTANBUL/ANTALYA

Istanbul has recorded the highest temperatures in 23 years, with 44.1 degrees on July 26, as the firefighting crews continue to battle massive wildfires in several parts of the country, including a four-day-long one in the southern province of Antalya’s Kemer district.

The heat wave in Türkiye has continued to push temperatures back above 40 degrees, notably in the western and southern provinces, while the temperature in Istanbul shattered its record of 23 years. The Şile district became the hottest region of the city on July 26, with 44.1 degrees, people in Eyüp also experienced extreme weather recording 42.9 degrees.

The highest temperature ever measured in Istanbul was 40.6 degrees on July 13, 2000.

On the day when a record-breaking temperature was experienced, wildfires also broke out in two locations in Istanbul’s Beykoz district.

Water-dropping planes, helicopters and firefighters managed to extinguish two fires over a short period of time, while authorities informed that 18 hectares of land were reduced to ashes.

On July 26, teams were also battling two fires near the towns of Kınık and Ödemiş in the western province of İzmir, as three villages near Kınık were evacuated as a precaution.

On the other hand, despite the tireless efforts of crews to extinguish a large-scale fire in Kemer that started late on July 24, the fire continues to ravage the southern district.

The teams managed to extinguish the fire in Ödemiş, while Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı early on July 27 announced that the fire in Kınık was also brought under control as a result of aerial and ground intervention throughout the night.

Providing information on the latest developments on the fourth day of firefighting efforts in Kemer, Agriculture and Forestry Deputy Minister Veysel Tiryaki stated that they remained vigilant to keep the fire under control, adding that the flames have affected approximately 400-hectares, most of which are rocky.

Stating that the steep and rocky hills where the flames initially spread on the first day posed the biggest challenge for firefighting efforts, Tiryaki reported that they managed to confine the fire to a narrow valley.

The frequent intervention of fire-fighting helicopters in the small area where the fire continued was expected to bring the flames under control within a short period of time, he added.

Antalya Governor Ersin Yazıcı also stated that the Kemer State Hospital, which was evacuated on the second day of the fire, has been reopened and resumed providing health services.