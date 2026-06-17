Istanbul retailers fined over white meat prices

Istanbul retailers fined over white meat prices

ISTANBUL
Istanbul retailers fined over white meat prices

The Trade Ministry has imposed administrative fines totaling more than 10 million Turkish Liras (around $216,000) on supermarket chains operating in Istanbul following inspections into alleged excessive price increases in the white meat market.

The ministry’s Unfair Price Evaluation Board announced that the penalties, amounting to 10,114,595 liras, were issued after a series of nationwide inspections aimed at preventing suppliers and retailers from taking advantage of increased seasonal demand for poultry products during the summer period.

According to a statement by the ministry, inspection teams from the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Trade conducted field checks across the city and submitted their findings to the board. The investigation concluded that several supermarket operators in Istanbul had implemented unjustified price increases on white meat products.

The ministry said it would continue monitoring price movements throughout the entire supply chain, from production to retail, to protect consumers’ access to essential food products at reasonable prices and to take further administrative measures when necessary.

On June 12, authorities launched simultaneous operations in eight provinces over allegations of unfair price increases and market manipulation within the industry. Trustees were appointed to oversee 13 companies and 29 suspects were detained.

 

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