Istanbul quake projects to be unveiled in 10 days: Minister

ANKARA

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has stated that his ministry has completed all preparations of projects to be implemented against a potential large-scale earthquake in Istanbul and that it will unveil all projects within 10 days.

"During the cabinet meeting, we delivered a comprehensive presentation. We are poised to reveal all projects within a week to 10 days, with a specific emphasis on fortifying Istanbul," Özhaseki told journalists on Dec. 7.

Though people yearn to relegate the earthquake to the recesses of memory, this reality persists, Özhaseki said, referring to the 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Marmara Sea earlier this week that shook several cities and stirred panic and anxiety among residents.

The ministry has accelerated precautionary measures for the potential earthquake alongside concerted efforts for the swift distribution of earthquake-resilient houses to the survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquakes, Özhaseki said.

"Our concerted efforts are geared towards enhancing the seismic preparedness of Marmara Region and Istanbul. Our plans and projects are ready. The renovation of the structurally unsound edifices in Istanbul is a focal point.”

“In essence, our endeavors pivot around both the revitalization of disaster-stricken areas and fortifying the quake resilience of Marmara and Istanbul. Through strategic steps, we are committed to fortifying all other urban landscapes, rendering them substantially robust and secure," he said.

Özhaseki expressed that vibrancy will reign again in city centers in earthquake-affected regions, saying, "We will rebuild lively marketplaces in our city centers."

"In this regard, we have started work in [quake-hit southern provinces of] Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya and Adıyaman. Hopefully, we will restore our city centers and cities to their former liveliness as soon as possible."

The Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye’s south claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people, leaving urban centers ravaged and a substantial populace displaced.