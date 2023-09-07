Istanbul prosecutor probes art exhibition over obscenity complaint

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into an art exhibition at the ArtIstanbul Feshane culture and arts center following a complaint lodged by the Yesevi Alperenler Association.

The complaint accuses the exhibition of "openly inciting or insulting the public to hatred and enmity."

Kürşat Mican, head of the association known for its religious and nationalist stance alleged that the exhibition titled "Ortadan Başlamak" (Starting from the Middle) contained obscenity. Consequently, Mican filed a criminal complaint with the chief prosecutor's office, prompting the launch of an official inquiry.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a statement was obtained from an official representing Kültür Inc., a municipal entity responsible for cultural affairs. However, the official asserted that they were not accountable for the exhibition in question.

In response, the office has dispatched a letter to the municipality's general secretariat, requesting comprehensive information regarding the identities and addresses of the individuals responsible for organizing and overseeing the exhibition.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu expressed his views on the matter during a press briefing after attending an event in the Fatih district. "We continue to be very surprised every day. Shameful. In other words, you say to the whole world, 'We don't have any democracy, especially no respect for art,'" he lamented.

The mayor invited government officials to take action, saying, "Let the bad people who are ready and waiting to do such permanent damage to our country take precautions."