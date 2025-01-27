Istanbul prosecutor launches new probe into İmamoğlu

ISTANBUL
The chief public prosecutor's office in Istanbul has opened another investigation into Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, this time over his comments on expert appointments in probes on municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

 

The investigation follows İmamoğlu's allegations that S.B., an expert assigned to multiple investigations, submitted a fabricated report to the court.

 

Prosecutors accuse İmamoğlu of "publicly targeting the expert" to influence ongoing legal proceedings.

 

Reacting to the inquiry, İmamoğlu took to X, labeling the investigation “the height of censorship.”

 

Last week, prosecutors launched another investigation into remarks İmamoğlu made during a Jan. 20 panel, where he criticized Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, Akın Gürlek, and denounced legal actions against CHP youth branch leader Cem Aydın.

 

"Your aim is to intimidate the people. The chief prosecutor, I am telling you..." İmamoğlu said in his speech.

 

"We will uproot the mind that governs you from the minds of this nation to save even your children from these treatments. We will uproot it so that no one will come to your children's doorstep."

 

İmamoğlu was previously sentenced to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting members of Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK). The Court of Appeals will review the decisions.

 

He also faces charges of tender rigging during his tenure as mayor of the Beylikdüzü district in a case that could potentially result in a seven-year prison sentence.

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
