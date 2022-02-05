Istanbul prison fire leaves 20 inmates, 1 guard hospitalized

ISTANBUL

A fire broke out at a prison in Istanbul on Feb. 4, leaving 20 inmates and one prison warden hospitalized for smoke inhalation, Turkey’s justice minister said.

There was no information on the cause of the blaze in Ümraniye prison, on the Asian side of the city.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said on Twitter that the fire was extinguished and none of those hospitalized were in serious condition.

“Everything has been brought under control,” he said.

Several firetrucks, including from neighboring districts, were dispatched to the prison, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.