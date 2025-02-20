Istanbul police nab ISIL terrorist plotting attacks on synagogues

Istanbul police nab ISIL terrorist plotting attacks on synagogues

ISTANBUL
Istanbul police nab ISIL terrorist plotting attacks on synagogues

Istanbul police have detained an ISIL terrorist who was determined to be planning a “sensational” and high-profile attack against the Jewish community in Türkiye, security sources said on Feb. 20.

Law enforcement recently intercepted intelligence indicating that Abdulmalik A., an Uzbek national linked to the Asian unit of the ISIL terrorist organization, was to be dispatched to Türkiye with the intent of executing such an operation.

True to the intelligence, the suspect subsequently entered the country “through legal channels” from a European nation, with no prior criminal record to his name, the sources said.

Investigations revealed that the individual was plotting attacks on certain synagogues and Jewish schools, both within Türkiye and some other countries, the sources said, without providing further detail.

Authorities uncovered the plot by infiltrating encrypted messaging platforms used by radical Salafist networks.

The suspect was in close contact with a foreign national, with details about the timing remaining unclear.

The police apprehended him in the basement of a house in Istanbul’s Fatih district as part of an ongoing counterterrorism investigation.

Authorities are now examining his local connections and potential accomplices. After questioning at the Istanbul Police Department, he was brought before a court and arrested.

Following the incident, additional security measures were reportedly implemented at synagogues and Jewish schools amid concerns over possible ISIL threats, local media reported.

The Jewish community in Türkiye has been targeted before, most notably on Nov. 15, 2003, when al-Qaida militants bombed the Neve Shalom and Bet Yaakov synagogues in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu and Şişli districts, killing 20 people and injuring more than 250.

nabbed,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  2. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  3. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  4. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

  5. Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief

    Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Recommended
Eastern Türkiye steps up efforts on illegal poaching

Eastern Türkiye steps up efforts on illegal poaching
Türkiye to form 1st national savate team

Türkiye to form 1st national savate team
Measures tightened against virus-infested tomato seeds

Measures tightened against virus-infested tomato seeds
Antakya’s ancient structures under quake resilience study

Antakya’s ancient structures under quake resilience study
Communications director reiterates Türkiye’s commitment for Syrias recovery

Communications director reiterates Türkiye’s commitment for Syria's recovery
Türkiye’s role in NATO grows amid changing US-Europe dynamics

Türkiye’s role in NATO grows amid changing US-Europe dynamics
Türkiye-EU can only make impact together: EU Envoy

Türkiye-EU can only make impact together: EU Envoy
WORLD Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the captive Shiri Bibas.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿