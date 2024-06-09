Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

ANKARA
Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

Turkish security forces have carried out a major operation in Istanbul targeting the financial network of the ISIL terrorist organization, resulting in the detention of several employees from currency exchange offices and foreign trade companies.

Security sources disclosed on June 9 that the Istanbul police's counterterrorism unit had been closely monitoring companies that provided financial support to a unit within ISIL, a post-Al Qaeda structure perpetuating its presence predominantly in Syria and Iraq.

The police scrutinized the cryptocurrency usage and the financial nexus of ISIL within Türkiye, identifying suspects among currency exchange offices, import/export firms and international logistics companies operating in Istanbul. Following their investigations, which revealed substantial monetary transfers to the terrorist organization, the authorities initiated the operation on June 7.

Security forces apprehended 11 individuals, including owners of currency exchange and export firms, some of whom were of Syrian and Iraqi origin.

The police's efforts to dismantle ISIL's financial infrastructure in Türkiye unveiled that the funds collected by these enterprises were transferred abroad using the "Hawala" system, a prevalent informal fund transfer method. This mechanism allows individuals or groups to remit money to different countries through a network of unlicensed and informal money brokers.

The investigation disclosed that the amount of money transferred via the Hawala system was substantial.

The suspects, operating in “ostensibly inconspicuous regions,” were found to be in direct or indirect contact with ISIL's leadership, the sources said.

The funds amassed under the guise of legitimate commercial activities by currency exchange offices, import/export firms and logistics companies were funneled to ISIL camps in Syria.

Consequently, the authorities have frozen the activities and assets of numerous companies ensnared in the police's surveillance.

Türkiye faced a series of ISIL-linked attacks in recent years, including an attack on a Catholic church in Istanbul in January.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

    Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

  2. New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

    New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

  3. Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

    Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

  4. Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

    Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

  5. FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

    FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting
Recommended
New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation
Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage
FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting
Türkiye deplores Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

Türkiye deplores Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp
Lush purple fields attract visitors

Lush purple fields attract visitors
Türkiyes second astronaut completes suborbital mission

Türkiye's second astronaut completes suborbital mission
WORLD Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

Thousands of Gaza war protesters held a "red line" rally near the White House on June 8, voicing anger at what they said is U.S. President Joe Biden's tolerance of Israel's bloody military campaign against Hamas.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed an agreement with Türkiye to extract gold in his country's south.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿