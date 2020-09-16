Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.

The track, which was inaugurated in 2005, was added to the 2020 calendar for the first time since 2011.

Istanbul Park is located on a 2.215.000 square meters area in Tuzla district with a 5.338 km (3.317 miles) long circuit.

The circuit has around 125,000 attendance capacity.

The Turkish Grand Prix will be held on Nov. 15.

Turn Eight is among one of best corners on F1 calendar

Turn 8 is regarded as one of the most spectacular and demanding corners on the Formula 1 calendar as many drivers have been excited to experience this corner in Istanbul Park.

Former Australian driver Mark Webber previously on Istanbul Park said there are many turns in the circuit and this makes the track more difficult as he said turn 8 is very long for the drivers.

Legendary driver Michael Schumacher stated in 2011 that the Istanbul Park Circuit provided good competition for the drivers and added that racing in this track is very nice.





Some numbers on Istanbul Park:

Facility Area: 2.215.000 m2

Circuit Length: 5.338 km (3.317 miles)

Long short cut race track: 4 km

Baja off-road rally track: 5.5 km

Extensive technical and safari off-road track: 90.000 m2

Total number of turns on track: 14 (6 right and 8 left)

Longest level surface of the track: 720 m (2362 ft)

Wide and run counter clockwise: 14-21.5 meters

The length of the start-finish straight: 655.5 m (2150 ft)