Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off with baroque night

  • July 07 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Music lovers had the chance to attend a weekend baroque concert held as part of the 12th International Istanbul Opera Festival at the Garden of the Archeology Museum.

Along with the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra conducted by Paolo Villa, featured soloists at the Sunday concert included Oleksandr Samoylenko, Otilia Ipek, Elif Tuğba Tekışık, Kaan Buldular, Kevork Tavityan, Suat Arıkan and Hande Cangökçe.

The evening in the Turkish metropolis featured works by Handel, Vivaldi, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Antonio Caldara, Jacques Lambert du Buisson, Giovanni Bononcini, and Francesco Cavalli.

The festival will resume on July 8, 10 and 11 with three performances of Mozart’s “The Abduction from the Seraglio.”

The opera conducted by Caner Akın remains faithful to the original version but also refers to the current pandemic and another infamous outbreak, the 1918 Spanish Flu.

The staging of the opera, which includes Turks as the main characters, stresses the importance of mercy rather than holding grudges.

In addition to bringing together both young and experienced performers, the piece features choreographer Tan Sağtürk in the role of Selim Bassa, alternating with Selim Borak.

