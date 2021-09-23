Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

ISTANBUL

Weather warnings have been issued across Turkey’s northwest and Black Sea region for sudden downpours as meteorologists expect temperatures to drop around 10 and 12 degrees Celcius tomorrow.



According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, temperature across Istanbul will rapidly drop, reaching as low as 16 degrees Celsius. Infrequent rain will also pick up speed, turning from drizzle to potential downpours.



Experts stated that it would be beneficial to dress according to the weather conditions due to sudden weather changes, warning residents in the Black Sea provinces to be careful against potential floods.



“Temperatures will decrease in Turkey’s Marmara and Black Sea regions, and people should go out by checking the weather forecast,” meteorologist Güven Özdemir said.



Özdemir also warned that people with chronic diseases and low immune systems should be careful with the decrease in temperature.



The weather is expected to return to seasonal normals by the weekend.