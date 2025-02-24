Istanbul navigates coldest nights of year as snow begins to fade

Istanbul navigates coldest nights of year as snow begins to fade

ISTANBUL
Istanbul navigates coldest nights of year as snow begins to fade

Istanbul continued to experience sporadic snowfall that occasionally turned into blizzards in some districts, while the snowstorm weakened in other areas on Feb. 23, recording the coldest nights of the year before the cold snap completely departed.

The metropolis experienced its temperatures plummeting to minus 6 degrees Celsius on the night of Feb. 22, with temperatures revolving around minus 4 degrees Celsius the coming night.

Remaining under the grip of a severe cold wave for the past five days, the megacity witnessed severe weather taking a toll on transportation, with ferry services remaining suspended for a while.

At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, airlines announced additional flight cancellations on Feb. 23, with passengers advised to check with their carriers for updates.

Road travel was also significantly affected, with ice and snow causing treacherous conditions, particularly in the city’s higher elevations.

In response, the governor's office imposed a temporary traffic restriction on motorcycles and couriers for safety reasons on Feb. 20, lifting the ban on Feb. 23 as weather conditions showed signs of improvement.

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry also prohibited heavy-tonnage vehicles from utilizing the main thoroughfares of the city due to the significant amount of snowfall.

Intense snowfall also led to the suspension of educational activities on Feb. 20 and 21, however, schools reopened with the start of the fresh week.

While the cold spell began on Feb. 19 and disrupted daily life across the city since then, meteorologists predict a gradual departure of the persistent snowfall at the start of the week, bringing some relief to the city.

Beyond Istanbul, the cold snap is affecting much of the country. In Sivas, temperatures plunged to minus 18 degrees Celsius, causing sections of the Kızılırmak River, the country’s largest, to freeze.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service, in response to the harsh cold snap affecting the whole country, issued a nationwide warning of frost, avalanches and ice.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Only Türkiye can save Europe from its deadlock, says Erdoğan

    Only Türkiye can save Europe from its deadlock, says Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

    Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

  3. Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

    Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

  4. Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

    Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

  5. German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

    German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits
Recommended
Türkiyes Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025
Türkiye welcomes Trumps resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan
Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara
Hostage crisis in Kocaeli restaurant ends with owner’s death

Hostage crisis in Kocaeli restaurant ends with owner’s death
Mayor of eastern district removed from office over PKK ties

Mayor of eastern district removed from office over PKK ties
AKP names new executive board after congress

AKP names new executive board after congress
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
WORLD Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was hopeful that Russia’s war in Ukraine was nearing an endgame as he met on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron on the third anniversary of the invasion.
ECONOMY Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has taken action following reports of unusual price fluctuations in the stock exchange, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿