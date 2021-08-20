Istanbul Music Festival kicks off with opening ceremony

  • August 20 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul Music Festival kicks off with opening ceremony

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Music Festival kicks off with opening ceremony

The 49th Istanbul Music Festival kicked off on Aug. 18 with an opening ceremony and concert in Turkey’s largest city. 

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) with the support of the Republic of Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, the festival opened at Istanbul’s Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theatre, according to a statement from the organizers.

The event, presented by Turkish actor Toprak Sergen, began with an opening speech delivered by Bülent Eczacıbaşı, the chairman of IKSV.

“After a long break, we are very happy to be with you once again at the opening of the 49th Istanbul Music Festival,” Eczacıbaşı said, according to the statement.

“Declaring that 'Another World is Possible,' this year, our festival is meeting its audiences with longing as much as with hope and excitement.”

The festival’s Honorary Award was presented to Prof. Cihat Aşkın, the international representative of the Turkish Violin School, the statement added.

After the ceremony, the festival began with a concert by prominent pianist Anna Vinnitskaya, “who narrates stories with her music,” and the Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra, the festival’s opening concert orchestra in 2019-2022, the statement added.

In June, the festival’s organizers announced that all concerts planned for this year’s festival would be held outdoors under pandemic measures.

The festival's 49th edition, with the theme 'Another World is Possible,' is scheduled to take place between Aug. 18 and Sept. 16.

As many as 20 concerts will be held at 14 venues in Istanbul, and the festival will host over 30 soloists, ensembles and orchestras from Turkey and abroad.

WORLD China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey joins EU COVID pass system

    Turkey joins EU COVID pass system

  2. Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan

    Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan

  3. Turkey helps senior Afghan officials leave country

    Turkey helps senior Afghan officials leave country

  4. Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine

    Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine

  5. UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport

    UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport
Recommended
Batman comic shifts focus to Robin’s private life

Batman comic shifts focus to Robin’s private life
Robot guide leads visitors in a Greek cave

Robot guide leads visitors in a Greek cave
Statue of Greek health goddess Hygieia unearthed

Statue of Greek health goddess Hygieia unearthed
Genco Erkal’s life to be on screen

Genco Erkal’s life to be on screen
Stay Safe by Volkan Aslan at SALT Galata

Stay Safe by Volkan Aslan at SALT Galata
Dutch museum fills ‘Blind Spot’ with exhibit for visually impaired

Dutch museum fills ‘Blind Spot’ with exhibit for visually impaired
WORLD China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

Chinese astronauts edged into space on Aug. 19 to add the finishing touches to a robotic arm on the Tiangong space station.
ECONOMY Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Racking up 6.5 billion Turkish Liras ($762.2 million) in revenues with an increase of 47 percent year on year in the first half of 2021, Doğan Holding has increased its cash pile, according to a company statement sent to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Aug. 18.
SPORTS Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray confirmed on Aug. 18 that defender Marcao was left off its squad for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.