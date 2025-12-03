Istanbul moves to certify bakeries for geographically indicated simit

ISTANBUL

Efforts to determine bakeries authorized to produce and sell the geographically indicated Istanbul simit, also known as Turkish bagel, are underway, marking a significant step toward protecting one of the city’s most iconic culinary traditions.

Istanbul Commodity Exchange Deputy Secretary-General İsmail Şem said the selection process is progressing, noting that only bakeries adhering to the officially approved recipe will be permitted to sell the certified product.

“We will grant the right to sell the geographically indicated Istanbul simit to only those who produce it in accordance with the recipe we prepared,” Şen stated.

The application for geographical indication was submitted to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office on Aug. 13, 2024, with simit receiving its formal registration on Oct. 8, 2025.

Citing historical sources, Şen said the simit, also found in Ottoman palace cuisine, has been produced in Istanbul since 1525. The recent certification, he added, secures the product’s authenticity while strengthening efforts toward branding a long-cherished flavor.

Preparations related to the Istanbul simit have been ongoing since the initial application, Şen said, adding that work accelerated following the official registration.

“Our preparations are continuing. We are in talks with bakeries to determine which ones we will collaborate with. Once we authorize a few bakeries, we will make the announcement. There are many bakeries in Istanbul, but only those producing according to our recipe will be allowed to sell the certified simit,” Şen said.

According to the registration document issued by the office, the Istanbul simit is defined as a product made in Istanbul using wheat flour, water, salt, fresh yeast, molasses and sesame.

The dough is mixed, kneaded for 45 minutes and left to rise for 20-25 minutes at room temperature. Portions of 110-140 grams are then rolled in marble surfaces and shaped into a double-twisted ring.

The simits are dipped in cold room temperature molasses, then coated with sesame before baking. Its key distinguishing features are the cold-malasses-dipping technique and the double-strand twisted dough form.

The molasses used may be made from carob, figs, grapes or mulberries, and can be prepared either by simple dilution or by boiling and re-cooling. Fresh yeast is mandatory in production. Depending on the molasses method used, the baked simit weighs between 100 and 130 grams and measures 12-15 centimeters in diameter.

With certification now secured, Istanbul moves closer to ensuring that its beloved simit continues to reflect its authentic form.