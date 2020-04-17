Istanbul mosque opens doors to needy amid COVID-19

ISTANBUL

An imam at a mosque in Istanbul opened the facility’s doors to those in need of food and basic cleaning products amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The move was done in collaboration with Vefa Social Support Groups, which have been working in Turkey to deliver aid to those in need.

Imam Abdulsamet Çakır brought food and cleaning products to the mosque and invited residents to donate if they can but take if they need rice, milk, flour and cleaning supplies.

"We have everything a family might need in these days. Oil, tea, sugar, rice, cleaning products and sweets for children. We want to bring benevolent people and people who are in need together," said Çakır of the volunteer effort that began on April 10.

After posting a video on social media the mosque has received a positive response from the community. "People in need come here and take whatever they need, not more," he said.



