Indictment shows teenage girls acting as leaders in Istanbul-based gang

ISTANBUL

An indictment prepared by an Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office has revealed the involvement of teenage girls in violent crimes linked to the Istanbul-based armed criminal organization publicly known as the “Casperlar” gang.

According to the indictment by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, several girls under the age of 18 were drawn into the group’s activities through personal relationships with gang members and later became involved in serious crimes, including armed attacks and operational planning.

One of the most prominent cases involves a 17-year-old girl, identified only by the initials E.Ç., who will stand trial as a juvenile defendant while in detention.

Prosecutors said she admitted during questioning that she had relationships with older gang members, took part in armed assaults and presented herself as a leader within the organization.

Forensic examinations of her mobile phone reportedly found photographs of her posing with firearms, as well as images of handguns believed to have been used in attacks.

Investigators also identified messages exchanged with her mother in which she allegedly threatened her father after being asked to return home.

The indictment further states that E.Ç. was detained together with two hitmen from the gang accused of killing Ercan Kaptan, a member of a rival criminal group.

Overall, the case file includes 68 defendants, 57 of whom are minors.

Prosecutors noted that at least two other girls under 18 were involved with gang members and were present during multiple criminal incidents.

These juveniles are accused of concealing evidence and possessing crime-related images on their phones.

Most of the child defendants are currently in pretrial detention, awaiting their court hearings.