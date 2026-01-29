Türkiye eyes global partnerships in energy: Minister

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is preparing to launch a new chapter in its energy policy, with Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announcing that the country will adopt a different strategy in oil and natural gas starting this year.

In an interview with private broadcaster A Haber on Jan. 29, Bayraktar said drawing on production experience gained in Gabar and the Black Sea, Türkiye will now extend its expertise abroad through new business models and international partnerships.

Alongside an agreement signed with Exxon, talks with Chevron and other foreign companies on joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers are on the agenda, the minister said.

Bayraktar outlined ambitious production targets, stating that Türkiye aims to reach 500,000 barrels per day by 2028 through Black Sea gas and Gabar oil projects, with long-term plans to double that figure to 1 million barrels.

He also emphasized Libya’s role in Türkiye’s energy expansion, declaring 2026 as the “year of energy cooperation” between the two nations. Türkiye is preparing to participate strongly in both offshore and onshore licensing rounds in Libya this February, with partnership negotiations expected to conclude in the first half of the year, according to the minister.

Highlighting innovative trade models, Bayraktar noted that natural gas produced in Libya could be directed to the Italian market without passing through Türkiye, while Azerbaijani gas could be swapped to count toward Türkiye's supply. Such mechanisms, he said, would help establish a regional value chain.

Türkiye’s offshore energy activities are also expanding globally, he noted.

"In Somalia, the second phase of exploration has begun, with three offshore drilling operations scheduled for 2026 following seismic studies completed in 2024. The first drilling is set to start in April,” he said.

Bayraktar announced that two new drilling vessels, Çağrı Bey and Yıldırım, have joined the fleet, while seismic studies in Pakistan’s shallow waters are also planned.