Defense officials reject claims on time limit for Aegean notices

ANKARA
Türkiye said on Jan. 29 its technical objection notices over Greece’s activities in the Aegean Sea that it considers violations of international law are open-ended, pushing back against reports in the Greek press that the measures are limited to two years.

According to local media reports from a weekly press briefing in Ankara, Defense Ministry officials said Ankara insists that all research activities within what it describes as its maritime jurisdiction must be coordinated with Türkiye.

They said military activities that could endanger navigation safety — including in the territorial waters of islands with non-military status — run counter to international agreements.

"Our Turkish Armed Forces, within the framework of international law, will continue to neutralize unilateral activities and initiatives that disregard our country's rights and interests stemming from its maritime jurisdiction," the officials were quoted as saying.

Long-standing disputes between NATO allies Türkiye and Greece over maritime boundaries and military activities in the Aegean Sea have periodically fueled tensions, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to keep dialogue channels open.

 

