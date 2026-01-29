Flamingos draw attention after landing in Kastamonu stream

KASTAMONU
Amid unfavorable weather across the Black Sea region, three flamingos have landed at the Ezine Stream in the northern province of Kastamonu’s Abana district, capturing widespread interest as they take a break there.

The sight drew the interest of both local residents and nature enthusiasts. The famingos, locally known as “allı turna,” were observed resting in a secure section of the stream bed, offering picturesque moments along the stream.

Many residents, seeing flamingos in the district for the first time, recorded the moment on their mobile phones, while wildlife photographers carried out observations and documented the species.

Nature photographer Serhat Çakıcı explained that flamingos may alter their routes according to their needs for food and rest.

He recalled that a juvenile flamingo had previously been photographed in the area in earlier years, but emphasized that this year’s sighting is unique due to the current weather conditions.

“Heavy snowfall and adverse weather throughout the region have turned Abana into a safe refuge for the flamingos,” he added.

Characterized by their striking pink plumage, flamingos are one of Türkiye’s most iconic bird species.

While their appearance in a stream in Kastamonu is a rare spectacle for locals, the country serves as one of the most critical breeding and wintering grounds for the species globally.

 

