Maliki defiant after US threatens to withdraw Iraq support

BAGHDAD
Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki expressed defiance on Jan. 28 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw Washington’s support for Iraq if he returns to power.

Maliki, who was nominated last week by the country’s dominant political bloc to return to the premiership, said in a statement, “We reject the blatant American interference in Iraq’s internal affairs and consider it a violation of its sovereignty."

Trump in a social media post on Jan. 27 wrote, “Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos,” adding, “Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom.”

Washington has been pushing Iraq to distance itself from Iran and sees Maliki as too close to Tehran. His last term, which ended in 2014, also saw the rise of ISIL, which seized large swaths of the country.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani’s list of candidates won the largest share of seats in November 2025’s parliamentary elections. But he stepped aside earlier this month, clearing the field for Maliki after the two competed for the backing of the Coordination Framework, a collection of Shiite parties that is the largest parliamentary bloc.

Before Trump's statement, members of the Coordination Framework received a written message from U.S. Charge d'Affaires Joshua Harris saying that “we recall the period of previous governments headed by Prime Minister Maliki negatively in Washington."

Trump’s intervention into Iraqi politics came as he weighs carrying out new strikes on Iraq’s neighbor Iran.

Sudani came to power with the backing of the Coordination Framework in 2022 but during his first term managed to balance relations with Iran and the U.S. and restrained pro-Iran militias from intervening in support of Iran during last year’s 12-day Israel-Iran war.

Some of those militias have voiced their support for Maliki.

 

