Istanbul mayor testifies over two legal probes

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu testified at Çağlayan courthouse on Jan. 31, facing two separate investigations linked to his statements about Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor Akın Gürlek and a court expert involved in municipal probes.

"We have been experiencing the highest level of judicial harassment in Istanbul... but we will not give up," İmamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) told a crowd of supporters following his testimony.

Security around the courthouse was tight, with armored vehicles and riot police stationed at the scene. Tensions between the police and the supporters escalated at times.

The investigations against İmamoğlu stemmed from remarks he made earlier this month. The first was triggered by his speech at a Jan. 20 panel, during which he criticized Gürlek over legal actions against CHP youth branch leader Cem Aydın.

"The chief prosecutor, I am telling you... Your aim is to intimidate the people," İmamoğlu said at the panel.

"We will uproot the mind that governs you from the minds of this nation to save even your children from these treatments. We will uproot it so that no one will come to your children's doorstep."

The second investigation followed comments İmamoğlu made on Jan. 27 regarding appointments in probes into CHP-run municipalities.

He accused Satılmış Büyükcanayakın, a court expert, of submitting fraudulent reports. Prosecutors said that the mayor's comments were intended to influence legal proceedings.

During his testimony, İmamoğlu denied the accusations, saying that "ignoring bias" compromised fairness in the trial process instead.

"Only those who fear losing their control over the judiciary can perceive a threat from my words," he said. "Freedom of expression includes criticism of judicial authorities and their functioning."

The mayor reiterated CHP's call for early elections. "The way out is the ballot box," he said.

Several CHP politicians showed support for İmamoğlu during the legal proceedings, with many in attendance at the courthouse.