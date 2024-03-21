Istanbul mayor sets sights on hosting 2027 European Games

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has announced his ambition to vie for hosting rights for the 2027 European Games as part of a long-term bid to host the Olympics in 2036.

The declaration came during a presentation on March 20, where İmamoğlu highlighted the municipality's initiatives on sports development.

"Our first short-term goal will be to bring the European Games to Istanbul in 2027. Istanbul is ready with the projects we have completed and our organizational capacity," İmamoğlu stated during the event.

The event is anticipated to draw participation from 48 countries and around 6,000 athletes across 25 disciplines.

"We are swiftly moving forward to secure the hosting rights for the 2027 European Games," İmamoğlu said.

Additionally, İmamoğlu emphasized that clinching the European Games could bolster Istanbul's prospects of staging the 2036 Olympics, a feat that has eluded the city despite five prior bids.

The Istanbul mayor said 528 students, beneficiaries of municipal sports facilities, have transferred to various sports clubs, with many setting their sights on Olympic aspirations for 2036.

Addressing broader sports infrastructure efforts, he pledged to finalize the construction of an athletics track in the Beylikdüzü district, establish a water sports center in Maltepe and develop facilities for amateur sports clubs.

İmamoğlu vowed to offer free sports education in 20 disciplines to 250,000 students enrolled in primary and secondary schools.

In a move towards gender inclusivity in sports, the mayor revealed the establishment of women's branches in athletics, gymnastics, weightlifting, ice hockey and wrestling within the municipality's sports club, marking a milestone in its 34-year history.