Istanbul mayor sets sights on hosting 2027 European Games

Istanbul mayor sets sights on hosting 2027 European Games

ISTANBUL
Istanbul mayor sets sights on hosting 2027 European Games

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has announced his ambition to vie for hosting rights for the 2027 European Games as part of a long-term bid to host the Olympics in 2036.

The declaration came during a presentation on March 20, where İmamoğlu highlighted the municipality's initiatives on sports development.

"Our first short-term goal will be to bring the European Games to Istanbul in 2027. Istanbul is ready with the projects we have completed and our organizational capacity," İmamoğlu stated during the event.

The event is anticipated to draw participation from 48 countries and around 6,000 athletes across 25 disciplines.

"We are swiftly moving forward to secure the hosting rights for the 2027 European Games," İmamoğlu said.

Additionally, İmamoğlu emphasized that clinching the European Games could bolster Istanbul's prospects of staging the 2036 Olympics, a feat that has eluded the city despite five prior bids.

The Istanbul mayor said 528 students, beneficiaries of municipal sports facilities, have transferred to various sports clubs, with many setting their sights on Olympic aspirations for 2036.

Addressing broader sports infrastructure efforts, he pledged to finalize the construction of an athletics track in the Beylikdüzü district, establish a water sports center in Maltepe and develop facilities for amateur sports clubs.

İmamoğlu vowed to offer free sports education in 20 disciplines to 250,000 students enrolled in primary and secondary schools.

In a move towards gender inclusivity in sports, the mayor revealed the establishment of women's branches in athletics, gymnastics, weightlifting, ice hockey and wrestling within the municipality's sports club, marking a milestone in its 34-year history.

istanbul,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiyes economy grew threefold

Erdoğan says Türkiye's economy 'grew threefold'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye's economy 'grew threefold'

    Erdoğan says Türkiye's economy 'grew threefold'

  2. Türkiye slams Israel over nuclear weapons narrative on Gaza

    Türkiye slams Israel over nuclear weapons narrative on Gaza

  3. Central Bank hikes key interest rate by 500 bps to 50 percent

    Central Bank hikes key interest rate by 500 bps to 50 percent

  4. UK and Australia sign new defense pact

    UK and Australia sign new defense pact

  5. Istanbul mayor sets sights on hosting 2027 European Games

    Istanbul mayor sets sights on hosting 2027 European Games
Recommended
Erdoğan says Türkiyes economy grew threefold

Erdoğan says Türkiye's economy 'grew threefold'
Türkiye slams Israel over nuclear weapons narrative on Gaza

Türkiye slams Israel over nuclear weapons narrative on Gaza
AKP plans talks with parties on new constitution post-Eid

AKP plans talks with parties on new constitution post-Eid
Turkish FM highlights importance of Türkiye-EU ties

Turkish FM highlights importance of Türkiye-EU ties
Top court elects Kadir Özkaya as new head

Top court elects Kadir Özkaya as new head
Saramagos Blindness revealed as most borrowed library book in 2023

Saramago's 'Blindness' revealed as most borrowed library book in 2023
WORLD UK and Australia sign new defense pact

UK and Australia sign new defense pact

The United Kingdom and Australia inked a new defence agreement in Canberra on March 21, as they try to boost a fledgling nuclear-powered submarine program with the United States.
ECONOMY Central Bank hikes key interest rate by 500 bps to 50 percent

Central Bank hikes key interest rate by 500 bps to 50 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank has decided to opt for lifting the key policy rate, increasing the one-week repo auction rate from 45 percent to 50 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿