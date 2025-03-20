Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu detained over alleged corruption, terror links

ISTANBUL

Istanbul police detained Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of high-ranking municipal officials early on March 19 in a sweeping crackdown as part of two separate investigations into alleged corruption and ties to terrorism.

İmamoğlu remained in police custody Thursday over graft and terror allegations after his arrest the day before.

A large number of police officers raided the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) mayor's residence in the early hours of March 19, conducting a search.

In a video shared as officers knocked on his door, İmamoğlu vowed to "stand tall and continue the struggle."

"I say this with deep sorrow: Those attempting to usurp our nation's will have forced my beloved police officers — this country's law enforcement — to take part in this wrongdoing by gathering at the doorstep of 16 million Istanbulites.”

“I want you to know that I will not give up,” İmamoğlu declared.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç made a statement about the detention. “The judiciary does not take orders and instructions from anyone. It is never acceptable to threaten members of the judiciary. Judicial decision is binding for everyone. There is no privilege before the law,” he said.

According to information from CNN Türk, İmamoğlu is expected to be detained for four days.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel and the accompanying delegation arrived at İmamoğlu's house in Sarıyer, Istanbul.

Özel condemned what he called a "coup attempt against our next president."

"Making decisions on behalf of the people, using force to replace the will of the people or to obstruct it is a coup," Özel said on social platform X.

"We will not give in. In the end, the people's will shall prevail and Türkiye will win," he added.

Later in the day, İmamoğlu shared another message while still in detention. "I am feeling good, I want everyone to feel the same. We will emerge from this process even stronger. Nothing is greater than the will and wisdom of people."

Authorities also confiscated İmamoğlu's construction company late Wednesday.

On Wednesday night CHP leader Özel spoke to a large crowd outside the Istanbul Municipality building in Saraçhane, reatirating that the detention of İmamoğlu is a “coup attempt.”

Joined by İmamoğlu’s wife and son, and former CHP heads Murat Karayalçın, Altan Öymen, and Hikmet Çetin, Özel stood atop a campaign bus to rally support.

“This is a coup,” Özel said. “March 19 is a coup attempt. The people’s will, shown three times in elections, is being attacked by a judicial plot.”

He dismissed claims of corruption or terror links against İmamoğlu, accusing “judicial executioners” of targeting him for political reasons.

İmamoğlu was expected to run unopposed in the CHP's primary election on March 23 to determine the party’s presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

However, the detention of the strongest possible candidate of the opposition has thrown this into uncertainty. His detention follows Istanbul University's recent revocation of his university diploma, citing alleged irregularities in how it was obtained. Türkiye’s presidential candidates are required to have a university degree, according to Turkish law.

Two investigation targeting İmamoğlu

A statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on March 19 cited charges including bribery and extortion, alleging that İmamoğlu was the leader of a "criminal organization."

The sweeping corruption probe extended from his tenure as Beylikdüzü district mayor in 2014 to his current position, implicating over 100 individuals.

Prosecutors stated that municipal subsidiaries, particularly those handling media and cultural investments, engaged in systemic extortion, coercing business figures into making illicit payments under duress.

A portion of these illicit funds was funneled into a construction firm of İmamoğlu, prompting the detention of the company’s executives, an official statement said.

Among the high-profile figures apprehended in the corruption probe is Murat Ongun, İmamoğlu’s closest aide. The case also incorporates a series of previous corruption allegations related to municipal contracts, including a tender-rigging investigation launched in 2023.

The second probe focuses on suspected ties between the Istanbul Municipality and the PKK/KCK terrorist organization.

Authorities accused municipal officials of deliberately hiring individuals linked to or sympathetic toward the terror group. The investigation was an extension of previous probes into opposition-led municipalities under the so-called "urban reconciliation" inquiry.

The "urban consensus" was publicly framed as a strategic electoral alliance between the CHP and the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM Party) in certain constituencies for the March 31 elections last year.

As part of these dual investigations, Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık, Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan and prominent singer Ercan Saatçi were among 87 individuals taken into custody, with additional suspects still being sought.

Heightened security across city

Following the detention of İmamoğlu, the Istanbul Governor’s Office imposed a four-day ban on protests and demonstrations across the city.

Metro services to both Taksim Square and Vatan Avenue in Fatih, where Imamoğlu is being held in the police station, were suspended.

All access roads to Vatan Avenue were sealed off, with passage permitted only through strict identity checks.

Istanbul’s entire police force was placed on high alert, with all scheduled leaves revoked.

Meanwhile, Istanbul-based social media users reported temporary access restrictions amid an apparent bandwidth throttling.

A decision on whether İmamoğlu will be formally arrested or released is expected in the coming days, pending his interrogation.