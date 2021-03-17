Istanbul mayor fined for ‘insulting’ former governor of Ordu

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has been fined 7,080 Turkish Liras ($950) for “insulting” the former governor of Ordu province during a visit in 2019.

Put on trial on the ground of insulting the then-governor of Ordu, Seddar Yavuz, İmamoğlu was sentenced to pay a fine of 20 liras ($2,67) per day for 354 days at the seventh hearing of the case.

In 2019, İmamoğlu was under fire over the claims that he insulted the governor of the Black Sea province after the governor did not let him make an entrance from the VIP gate of the airport during his visit.

Commenting on the camera footage showing the dialogue between İmamoğlu and police officers on duty at the airport, the mayor said that his words were misinterpreted, while supporters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have urged him to apologize for his behavior.

A lawsuit was then filed against İmamoğlu over the remarks.

The mayor initially had to face six months to two years in prison on the charges of “insulting a public official due to his or her duty.”

WORLD Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Eight people - the majority believed to be women of Asian descent - were killed in shootings at three different spas in the U.S. state of Georgia on March 16 and a 21-year-old white man was in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said.
ECONOMY Turkeys short-term foreign debt stock total at $140 bln

Turkey's short-term foreign debt stock total at $140 bln

Turkey's short-term external debt stock - debt that must be paid in the next 12 months - reached $140.3 billion in January, according to official data on March 17. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş qualified for the Ziraat Turkish Cup final after defeating Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on March 16. 