Istanbul main source of pollution in Marmara Sea: Official

  • December 20 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul main source of pollution in Marmara Sea: Official

Nuray Babacan - ANKARA
Istanbul main source of pollution in Marmara Sea: Official

The share of Istanbul in the pollution of the Marmara Sea is 72 percent, according to the head of the Mucilage Research Commission in the Turkish Parliament, as efforts to investigate the causes of the mucilage problem in Turkish seas and to determine measures to be taken continue.

Mustafa Demir, the chair of the commission, told a group of journalists about the work of the commission and the results it came to.

Demir stated that mucilage was a warning for the Marmara Sea, suggesting that the problem would disappear within two years if the proposals for a solution were taken into consideration.

“There are three main factors in the pollution of the Marmara Sea. Global warming, structural features of the sea and pollution,” Demir said, adding that the upper water level of the sea can regenerate within six months and the lower part in six years.

“If these problems are not prevented, the issue will grow. If we do not take measures, nothing positive can be said about the fate of the Marmara Sea,” he noted.

Mucilage is a jelly-like layer of slime that developed on the surface of the Marmara Sea this summer due to the excessive proliferation of microscopic plants called phytoplankton caused by untreated waste dumped in the partly-landlocked sea.

Stressing the issue of pollution which can be preventable, Demir stated that the main sources of the pollutants are urban wastewater, industrial wastes and inconvenient agricultural practices.

“Istanbul’s share in the pollution of the Sea of Marmara is 72 percent. It is not possible to solve this [pollution in the sea] without solving the problem in Istanbul. I’m telling you to save Marmara,” he noted.

Demir added that the problem in the Marmara Sea should be resolved with the help of cooperation.

Turkey,

SPORTS Vakıfbank becomes world champion for 4th time

Vakıfbank becomes world champion for 4th time
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

    President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

  2. CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

    CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

  3. Winter arrives in Turkey as snowfall hits metropolises

    Winter arrives in Turkey as snowfall hits metropolises

  4. Health minister urges people to get booster shots

    Health minister urges people to get booster shots

  5. Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

    Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne
Recommended
President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall
Some 7 million Syrians living outside county, says Turkish official

Some 7 million Syrians living outside county, says Turkish official
Death toll from bootleg alcohol climbs to 48

Death toll from bootleg alcohol climbs to 48
Turkey ramps up efforts to reach 2053 climate goal

Turkey ramps up efforts to reach 2053 climate goal
Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official

Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official
CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power
WORLD Hong Kong leader hails patriots only vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong leader hails 'patriots only' vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong’s leader on Dec. 20 hailed the outcome of a "patriots only" legislature election that saw a record low voter turnout and government loyalists sweep every seat.

ECONOMY California unemployment rate below 7 percent

California unemployment rate below 7 percent

Hiring in California slowed significantly in November even as the state’s unemployment rate dipped below 7 percent for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to new data released on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Vakıfbank becomes world champion for 4th time

Vakıfbank becomes world champion for 4th time

Turkish volleyball team Vakıfbank lifted the 2021 FIVB Women’s Club World Championship trophy in the capital Ankara on Dec. 19, becoming “the world’s best” for the fourth time.