Istanbul introduces regulation to control school bus fees

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Municipality's Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) has approved a new regulation aimed at curbing the soaring school bus fees, ensuring that prices remain in line with the tariff set by the center.

With the countdown to the opening of schools on Sept. 11 underway, the new regulation comes as a relief to many parents who have voiced concerns over the escalating costs of school bus transportation due to additional services provided by private schools.

Under the new regulation, private schools offering shuttle services must adhere to the pricing structure established by UKOME.

In addition to their existing private shuttles, private schools are now required to provide shuttles that strictly adhere to the price tariff determined by UKOME. This ensures that parents have the option to choose between tariff and non-tariff special services.

According to some parents burdened with exorbitant school bus fees, many private educational institutions have been charging fees that are as much as five times higher than the UKOME-mandated tariffs, citing various additional services as the justification.

The current UKOME regulations outline that the fees specified in the tariff represent the maximum amount that can be charged for school bus transportation, and any charges beyond this limit are considered non-compliant.

UKOME will also carry out inspections of schools that do not adhere to the prescribed pricing structure, and companies that repeatedly fail to comply with the regulation will face penalties.

