Istanbul introduces new rules on film and TV shoots

Istanbul, as one of the region’s fastest-growing hubs for film and television, has adopted new filming rules intended to professionalize production practices while preserving the city’s historical fabric and everyday life.

 

The new regulations, which entered into force in 2026, introduce a citywide framework governing when, where and under what conditions film and television productions may operate, shaped through consultations with public institutions, local authorities and industry representatives.

 

Officials say the objective is to make filming activities more orderly, predictable and compatible with the dynamics of a densely populated metropolis.

 

Istanbul has been divided into three main filming zones based on traffic intensity and population density. In the most congested areas, productions will be limited to seven large vehicles, with filming allowed until midnight and 1 a.m. in the summer. A second zone permits up to 11 large vehicles under the same time restrictions, while a third zone allows for more flexible hours and places no limit on vehicle numbers.

 

Designated areas will allow night shoots between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., while different productions operating on the same day must be at least one kilometer apart.

 

For filming in public spaces, producers are required to apply for permits at least seven days in advance, with the same rule applying in shoots that affect traffic.

 

The rules also introduce fee reductions to lower production costs, while emphasizing environmental responsibility, advance notification to residents and the protection of Istanbul’s historic sites.

 

Hosting a total of 223 foreign productions last year, Türkiye has become a preferred destination for foreign film sets. Meanwhile, the exported series gained millions of international audiences.

