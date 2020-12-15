Istanbul hotels open doors to city’s homeless

  • December 15 2020 07:00:00

Istanbul hotels open doors to city’s homeless

ISTANBUL
Istanbul hotels open doors to city’s homeless

Istanbul’s hotels are hosting homeless people as part of an initiative launched by the city’s local authorities.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office, in coordination with district governors and social assistance and solidarity foundations in the city, initiated a project dubbed “Let no one out. Let’s host them” in 2019 that has continued this year as well in a total of 39 districts amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the Fatih district on the European side of the city, seven accommodation facilities are presently hosting 123 homeless people, while in the Üsküdar district on the Asian side, two hotels have welcomed some 25 homeless people.

“We are trying to reach out to every single individual who needs a place to stay. We are working to increase the number of accommodation facilities to meet the demand,” said Kaan Peker, the district governor of the Fatih district.

He noted that homeless people would be staying at those facilities until the weather conditions become more favorable.

“We meet all the food, clothing and other needs of the homeless,” Peker said, adding that PCR tests were run on the homeless people before admitting them to the facilities.

He called on people in Istanbul to contact police forces and local authorities to support this initiative.

“Things did not work out well with my business, and I was out on the streets for eight months. This is a place I would not have been able to afford even if I had a job,” Gökhan Sağır, one of the residents of one of those accommodation facilities in the Fatih district.

“It is a warm and comfortable place. We have hot water running 24 hours and are provided with meals three times a day,” Sağır said.

In the Üsküdar district, 25 homeless have been given accommodation in two hotels with which the district governor’s office has signed a deal.

“The number of homeless people staying at those facilities vary from time to time. We are hosting people, who are sleeping in the district’s parks and squares,” Murat Sefa Demiryürek said.

In the previous years, homeless people were sheltered in indoor venues, such as sports halls, but amid the coronavirus outbreak, such an arrangement would have been risky, he said.

“That is why we are hosting them in hotels in individual rooms. The food is served in their rooms. We are also providing health services,” Demiryürek said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara condemns, rejects US decision including unilateral sanctions on Turkey: Foreign Ministry

    Ankara condemns, rejects US decision including unilateral sanctions on Turkey: Foreign Ministry

  2. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

  3. Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

    Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

  4. Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

    Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

  5. More than 39,000 people violate curfews, lockdown

    More than 39,000 people violate curfews, lockdown
Recommended
Ankara condemns, rejects US decision including unilateral sanctions on Turkey: Foreign Ministry

Ankara condemns, rejects US decision including unilateral sanctions on Turkey: Foreign Ministry

Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31
CHP refutes nationalist leader’s call to close HDP

CHP refutes nationalist leader’s call to close HDP
Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident
Phase 1 trials of local vaccine completed

Phase 1 trials of local vaccine completed
Spat between interior minister, HDP MPs escalate tension in parliament

Spat between interior minister, HDP MPs escalate tension in parliament

WORLD US to start vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown

US to start vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown

The United States prepared to start its COVID-19 vaccination program on Dec. 14 as the nation’s death toll edged towards 300,000, while Germany announced a partial lockdown over the holidays due to an explosion of cases.
ECONOMY Turkey to build 150 underground dams to fight drought

Turkey to build 150 underground dams to fight drought

Turkey is planning to build up to 150 underground dams as part of the government’s Drought Action Plan, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli has said.

SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.