Istanbul governor clarifies alcohol circular as a reminder

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Governor's Office has clarified that the recently issued circular pertaining to the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public areas is not a novel directive but rather a reminder of existing regulations.

"The duties enshrined in the law regarding the sale and consumption of alcohol are being reiterated. This circular does not constitute a complete prohibition of alcohol," emphasized Emin Gökçegözoğlu, head of press and public relations at the governor's office.

Gökçegözoğlu elaborated that the intention was to address disturbances to public peace resulting from alcohol consumption in locations such as parks, beaches, picnic areas and recreational zones.

The circular, dated Aug. 17 and endorsed by Governor Davut Gül, underlined that "individuals implicated in incidents leading to public disorder and the disruption of tranquility were frequently found to be under the influence of alcohol."

The circular has sparked controversy for its perceived limitations on alcohol-related activities.

In light of the debate, the governor's office issued a subsequent statement clarifying that the decision was "not a novel concept, but a reminder of the responsibilities of pertinent institutions."

The statement argued that this reminder was prompted by complaints from community leaders, social media and concerned citizens reporting instances of "disorderly conduct attributed to alcohol-related incidents."