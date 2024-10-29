Istanbul first choice for university students

Istanbul first choice for university students

ISTANBUL
Istanbul first choice for university students

In the 2024–2025 academic year, approximately 394,000 of the roughly 1.74 million students enrolled in Turkish higher education institutions have chosen Istanbul, highlighting the city's appeal as a vibrant center for education.

A total of 208 universities are actively operating across the country at present, with 79 of them being foundation universities and 129 corresponding to state universities. With a long history in education, Istanbul is home to 60 universities out of these institutions, emerging as the province with the greatest number of universities.

Every year, all of these universities in Istanbul welcome scores of university students to provide a wide-ranging education. This deep interest, without any doubt, stems from the rich cultural heritage, numerous national and international events and abundance of employment opportunities prevailing in the historic metropolis.

The day following the conquest of Istanbul, Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, widely known as Mehmed the Conqueror, issued an order to establish Istanbul University, the first one of these 60 universities.

In the following years, the province took bolder steps in terms of education, providing a basis for the establishment of several higher education institutions and evolving the metropolis into its former state in terms of education.

These Istanbul-based universities offer 29,294 distinct educational programs ranging from associate degrees to doctorates at present.

These programs enroll around 1.61 million individuals, including overseas students and those with special status as well as the ones who registered this year.

Currently, 1,029,991 students from different cities are studying in Istanbul for undergraduate and associate degree education, while this year, 191,549 students chose the city to pursue these programs.

The quota for a total of 222,135 students in associate and undergraduate programs at universities in Istanbul has currently reached a 91.1 percent occupancy rate.

New programs in the areas of digitalization, cyber security, big data and game design have also emerged as a result of the ongoing revolution of the epoch.

This academic year, newly established programs in Istanbul include 167 associate degrees, 308 bachelor's degrees, 362 master's degrees, and 101 doctoral degrees, providing students with instruction in various subjects.

Among the recently launched programs are associate's degrees in information security technology and nuclear medicine techniques, and undergraduate degrees in digital game design, anthropology, data science and analytics and cyber security engineering.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

    Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

  2. Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

    Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

  3. Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'

    Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'

  4. Biden faces backlash for calling Trump supporters 'garbage'

    Biden faces backlash for calling Trump supporters 'garbage'

  5. Scientists, local officials to convene on Gulf of İzmir pollution

    Scientists, local officials to convene on Gulf of İzmir pollution
Recommended
Scientists, local officials to convene on Gulf of İzmir pollution

Scientists, local officials to convene on Gulf of İzmir pollution
Wildfire in Denizli successfully contained

Wildfire in Denizli successfully contained
Turkish envoy to UN announces joint letter urging arms embargo on Israel

Turkish envoy to UN announces joint letter urging arms embargo on Israel
Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced

Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced
Iconic Ayder Plateau fully restored

Iconic Ayder Plateau fully restored

Erdoğan emphasizes Türkiye’s historic legacy, calls for unity on Republic Day

Erdoğan emphasizes Türkiye’s historic legacy, calls for unity on Republic Day
Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects

Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects
WORLD Climate change driving record threats to health

Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

Climate change poses a growing threat to human health in a variety of record-breaking ways, a major report said on Wednesday, the experts warning that "wasted time has been paid in lives."

ECONOMY Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom has released its first Integrated Annual Report titled "Building a Sustainable Future is Worth All the Effort," detailing its financial performance and long-term value creation goals alongside its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿