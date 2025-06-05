Istanbul Festival to welcome world stars

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Festival will bring together world-famous artists and local stars at Festival Park Yenikapı between August 1 and 17.

The festival will feature a diverse lineup of local and international performers across genres, with concerts, esports tournaments, gastronomy events and various cultural and entertainment activities.

This year’s festival will feature numerous artists from Türkiye alongside international stars, including basketball legend-turned-DJ Shaquille O’Neal, known as DJ Diesel, and Jennifer Lopez.

The music program will include performances by Aleyna Tilki and Edis on Aug. 2, followed by Emre Fel and Melike Şahin on Aug. 3. Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 5, while Dedublüman and Emir Can İğrek will perform on Aug. 6. Adamlar and maNga will appear on Aug. 7, with Dolu Kadehi Ters Tut and Duman on Aug. 8 and Buray and Gülşen on Aug. 10.

As part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Music Interpreters Professional Association (MÜYORBİR), Cem Adrian, Gökhan Türkmen, Hande Yener, Kubat, Melek Mosso, and Nükhet Duru will perform on Aug. 12.

The festival will continue with Simge Sağın and Mabel Matiz on Aug. 14, Ati242 and Sagopa Kajmer on Aug. 15 and Semicenk and Yıldız Tilbe on Aug. 16.

Özlem Adıgüzel, CEO of Focus Istanbul Event Management, said in a press statement that the festival reached thousands of people over the past three years.

“This year, we are introducing esports and basketball tournaments, children’s workshops and flavor zones to engage people of all ages and interests,” she said. “

The Istanbul Festival, which attracted over 845,000 visitors last year, will open its gates daily from 4 p.m., on an area of 120,000 square meters.

 

