Istanbul endures second day of intense snowstorm

ISTANBUL

Istanbul continues to experience winter’s full force as the metropolis has welcomed the second day of an anticipated four-day snowstorm on Feb. 20.

While the storm eased slightly in intensity compared to the day before, authorities remain on high alert as further heavy snow is expected through the weekend.

As the snowfall blanketed the city in white on Feb. 19, with accumulations reaching significant levels in higher elevations, education activities were suspended for Feb. 20.

Forecasts indicate that snow depths may reach up to 40 centimeters in some areas before the snowstorm weakens on Feb. 24.

In response, the local authorities intensified road maintenance efforts, deploying teams for salting and clearing operations to prevent disruptions.

On Feb. 20, public transportation remained largely unaffected, with metro, tram and bus services operating without major delays — the closure of schools and remote work arrangements for some employees also helped keep traffic congestion minimal.

As of midday, the city’s traffic density was measured at just 29 percent on Feb. 20, a stark contrast to typical days.

However, officials continue to urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in private vehicles, to reduce the risk of accidents.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued warnings for all districts, signaling the ongoing risk of heavy snowfall and icy roads. Authorities warned that icy conditions will persist into the morning of Feb. 24, even after the snowfall subsides.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Ankara also experienced a sharp drop in temperatures in the evening of Feb. 20, causing challenges due to icy roads.

With temperatures plunging to minus 6 degrees Celsius, morning commuters struggled with slippery conditions, leading to minor accidents and traffic delays.