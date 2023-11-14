Istanbul court frees six in İstiklal bombing trial

ISTANBUL
Six defendants related to the bombing attack on Istanbul's bustling İstiklal Avenue last November were released from jail during Nov. 13's trial hearing.

The attack claimed the lives of six people and left several dozen injured.

The trial, which involves 36 defendants, continued with the presence of key figure Ahlam Albashir, the perpetrator of the attack. Twelve of the arrested defendants, including Albashir, were physically present in the Istanbul court, while others were connected remotely via the audio and video information system (SEGBİS) from prison.

The court's decision to release Mahmoud Haso, Hadice Alkurdi, Salih Carkes, Hadir Carkes, Yasir Alkorali and A.E. was based on the consideration of "the possibility of a change in the nature of the crime."

These individuals were associated with Albashir, found in the house where she fled after dropping the bomb, and the pirate taxi driver who aided in reconnaissance before the attack.

Alongside their release, the court imposed a travel ban on the six defendants. The trial proceedings were adjourned, with the next hearing scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024.

However, the court ordered the remaining defendants, including Albashir and Ferhat Habeş, to remain in detention. Habeş admitted to hosting Albashir for a significant period, claiming he believed Albashir was a relative.

The indictment against Albashir seeks a severe sentence of seven times aggravated life imprisonment, ranging from 1,949 years and six months to 3,009 years. She had previously disclosed during interrogations that she received training as a "special intelligence officer" from the PKK/YPG and received orders for the attack from a member codenamed Hacı.

In the aftermath of the incident, Turkish authorities apprehended numerous individuals linked to Albashir and the PKK. Subsequently, the Turkish military launched a massive air campaign against PKK targets in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Baby at center of legal battle dies
