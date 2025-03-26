Istanbul command plays crucial role in Black Sea mine surveillance

ISTANBUL

With its advanced surveillance capabilities and continuous naval operations, the Turkish Naval Forces’ Mine Countermeasures Command (MCM) is at the forefront of maritime security in the Black Sea, playing a key role in safeguarding Türkiye’s strategic interests in the region.

The command has been actively involved in detecting and neutralizing naval mines drifting into Turkish waters as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Through its assigned missions and executed operations, the command plays a vital role in protecting our country’s rights and interests in the Blue Homeland,” Commander of MCM Black Sea Task Group Rear Admiral Read Admiral Selçuk Akarı said.

He revealed that since the beginning of the operations, the command’s tactical units have conducted over 24,000 hours of navigation, with naval air elements completing nearly 1,000 sorties and logging more than 5,000 hours of flight time.

All identified mines have been safely neutralized by the Special Underwater Defense (SAS) task teams.

Operating around the clock with state-of-the-art surveillance ships and helicopters, the Istanbul Strait Command ensures continuous monitoring of the Black Sea and the Bosphorus Strait.

With 16 subordinate units operating in 11 different locations, the command’s core responsibilities include securing Türkiye’s maritime rights and interests, enforcing the Montreux Convention and coordinating assistance during natural disasters.

The command’s mine surveillance and countermeasure operations have gained additional importance amid heightened threats stemming from the war in Ukraine. The efforts are crucial for ensuring safe navigation for both military and civilian vessels in the Black Sea and Turkish straits.

Akarı also underscored the command’s role in implementing the Montreux Convention, which governs the passage of naval vessels through the Turkish straits.

“Due to the conflict, the sensitivity in implementing the Montreux Convention has increased,” Akarı noted.

To enhance regional cooperation, Türkiye has spearheaded the establishment of the MCM Black Sea Task Group in collaboration with Romania and Bulgaria.

Akarı highlighted that the group, formed under a memorandum signed in Istanbul, continues to conduct joint operations aimed at bolstering maritime security.

The task group has successfully completed three activation periods, carrying out mine countermeasure operations, exercises and training sessions in the western Black Sea.

The command is also prepared for emergency response, including natural disasters such as earthquakes and fires, as well as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

It maintains specialized units equipped to set up emergency shelters and provide logistical support when required.

In cases of CBRN threats, the command has the capability to establish specialized decontamination tents and secure zones. The emergency response measures are not limited to military facilities; they can also be extended to the local community in Beykoz and surrounding areas if necessary.