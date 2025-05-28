Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

ISTANBUL

The former head of the Istanbul Planning Agency, Buğra Gökce, married Filiz Kahveci in a wedding ceremony held inside Marmara Prison in Istanbul's Silivri district on May 28.

Gökce, an urban planner, was arrested on March 23 as part of a sweeping investigation into the Istanbul Municipality. He was joined by his 80-year-old mother, Şeyma Gökce, and a small group of family members who were permitted to attend the ceremony at the last minute.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel stood as a witness to the marriage.

"We had to do this blessed work in this unlucky place, together with our friends who are subject to enemy law," Özel said, expressing hope for a future celebration held "with a crowded and joyful ceremony."

Istanbul's jailed mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is also being held in Silivri, extended his congratulations to Gökce in a written statement.

"My brother Buğra, who is fighting for justice against cruelty and enemy law in the shadow of the most severe economic crisis, gave a message full of conscience, justice, love and affection to Türkiye from the Silivri prison with his wife," İmamoğlu said.