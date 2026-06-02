Istanbul cafes introduce strict limits for remote workers

ISTANBUL

Some cafes in Istanbul have begun introducing measures against remote workers and freelancers who spend long hours occupying tables with their laptops, with some venues going as far as banning laptop use on weekends, local media has reported.

The post-pandemic surge in remote and freelance work models across the city has sparked escalating tension between cafe owners and these long-staying customers who use the businesses as informal workspaces for extended periods.

In bustling districts like Beşiktaş, Kadıköy and Şişli, groups of remote workers have become a common sight, filling cafes from the early hours of the morning.

However, business owners say these customers often fail to generate the level of revenue needed to offset rising operational costs, including rent, energy bills and staff wages.

Faced with mounting expenses and customers who occupy tables for hours while making only limited purchases, many cafe operators have started implementing restrictions aimed at protecting profitability.

In recent weeks, numerous cafes posted signs at their entrances prohibiting laptop use during weekends.

Customers are increasingly being asked to keep their computers closed or refrain from bringing them altogether on Saturdays and Sundays, several media reports said. Business owners argue that the policy is intended to maximize revenue during peak weekend trading hours.

The restrictions extend beyond laptop use, as many establishments have also begun limiting access to Wi-Fi services. In a growing number of cafes, internet passwords printed on receipts remain valid for only 90 minutes, after which users are automatically disconnected.

Measures targeting electricity consumption have also become more common. Many cafes have either disabled power outlets entirely or restricted their use, allowing access only upon request and, in some cases, for an additional fee.

Some businesses have gone even further by requiring customers who remain seated for extended periods to place a new order every two hours or meet a minimum spending threshold.

While the new rules have sparked criticism among some customers, lawyer Özlem Şen said businesses are generally within their legal rights to impose such restrictions.

“There is no specific legal provision that directly prohibits the use of computers in cafes,” Şen said.

“However, under the principles of property rights and freedom of contract, businesses have the right to determine the conditions under which they provide services.”

Accordingly, they may limit laptop use during certain hours, establish rules regarding prolonged occupation of tables for work purposes, or regulate internet access, provided these conditions are clearly communicated to customers in advance, she noted.