Istanbul becomes 'ghost town' as residents leave for Eid

ISTANBUL

Istanbul, a bustling metropolis of 16 million, finds itself draped in an eerie quietude, akin to a "ghost town," as residents throng holiday resorts and hometowns to take advantage of the nine-day-long Eid holiday.

Since the start of the extended holiday on April 6, a significant portion of Istanbul's population has opted to flee the city, resulting in a remarkable decrease in traffic density. Typically busy highways such as D-100 and TEM witnessed a smooth traffic flow, while public transport stations remained uncrowded.

For those who chose to stay behind, the deserted city offered a rare opportunity to enjoy the tranquil atmosphere and outdoor activities. Famous landmarks such as Sultanahmet Square and Istiklal Avenue saw a surge in tourist activity, while locals sought solace in the serenity of beaches and parks.

However, the holiday season also brought its share of challenges. As many put off their holiday shopping until the last minute, bazaars across the country saw a surge in crowds, especially on the eve of Eid.

While celebrations abounded, health experts warned against overindulging during the Eid holiday. Sıla Yeşilyaprak, a nutrition and diet specialist, cautioned against excessive dessert consumption and stressed the importance of mindful eating to manage blood sugar levels and prevent health complications.

Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts sought to bring joy to those less fortunate during the holiday season. Volunteers from the Turkish Red Crescent (Türk Kızılay) surprised children with festive clothes, spreading cheer and warmth in the spirit of generosity.

Despite the festivities, the Eid holiday also saw a worrying increase in road accidents. According to the Interior Ministry, 1,838 accidents occurred in the first three days of the holiday, resulting in 19 deaths and 2,912 injuries. Stressing the importance of road safety, Minister Ali Yerlikaya urged citizens to follow traffic rules and exercise caution while traveling.

In response to the alarming statistics, authorities have stepped up enforcement measures, conducting round-the-clock speed and radar checks to ensure the safety of holiday travelers. With a focus on preventing further tragedies, Yerlikaya reiterated the importance of responsible driving to save lives and reunite families during the festive season.

As the Eid holiday draws to a close, Istanbul reflects on a unique period of calm amidst chaos and reminds citizens of the importance of safety and solidarity as they celebrate and travel.