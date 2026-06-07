Istanbul bans entry to forests during wildfire season

Istanbul bans entry to forests during wildfire season

ISTANBUL
Istanbul bans entry to forests during wildfire season

 

The Istanbul Governor’s Office has announced a sweeping set of seasonal fire prevention measures, banning entry to forests and prohibiting any form of open flame activity across the city between June 8 and Oct. 15.

In a written statement, it said the decision was taken due to a seasonal rise in human and vehicle traffic in forested areas during the summer months, which significantly increases the risk of wildfires. Authorities stressed that both intentional and negligent actions can trigger large-scale forest fires, making preventive restrictions necessary. The measure has been introduced for the first time.

Activities such as barbecuing, use of gas cylinders, hookahs, and any form of fire ignition are strictly prohibited in forest areas. The ban also extends to adjacent villages and neighborhoods, as well as areas not directly connected to forests, where burning of agricultural residues and other vegetation is also forbidden.

Despite the restrictions, officials clarified that public use of designated picnic sites, recreational forests, parks, nature parks, and eco-tourism areas for activities such as picnicking, sports, and walking will continue without limitation.

Local administrations have been instructed to establish protective buffer zones around waste collection sites located in or near forested areas and to keep firefighting equipment on standby. District governors’ offices and the Regional Forestry Directorate will coordinate inspection teams composed of general law enforcement and forestry officers to ensure continuous monitoring.

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