Istanbul, Antalya, İzmir in top 100 brand cities of 2024

ISTANBUL

Turkish cities of Istanbul, Antalya and İzmir have been ranked among the world’s top 100 brand cities in the "City Index 2024" by Brand Finance, which assessed urban reputations through a global survey of 15,000 people across 20 countries.

The cities ranked in the 'City Index 2024' were evaluated across seven main categories and 45 subcategories, including business and investment appeal, cultural heritage, science and education, governance, livability, sustainability and global recognition.

The research featured responses from countries such as the United States, Germany, China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

London, New York, and Paris held onto the top three positions, with Tokyo ranking fourth, Dubai fifth, Singapore sixth, Los Angeles seventh, Sydney eighth, San Francisco ninth, and Amsterdam rounding out the top 10.

Among Turkish cities, Istanbul ranked 51st, climbing six places compared to last year. Antalya and İzmir ranked 93rd and 97th, respectively, securing their positions among the world’s most recognized metropolitan areas.

In terms of global preferability, Istanbul ranked 62nd, Antalya 93rd and İzmir 97th.

Muhterem İlgüner, director of Brand Finance Türkiye, emphasized the need for strategic efforts to improve Türkiye’s global standing further.

“It is natural for Istanbul to rank where it does, given its historical and cultural significance,” İlgüner said. “However, managing its brand effectively is crucial to securing higher postions. For example, strengthening Istanbul’s digital presence is key. With around 5 billion people active online, the city must compete in terms of being recognized and known globally.”

İlgüner also noted Antalya’s growing reputation as a tourism hub, crediting its rise in the rankings to promotional efforts led by the central government.

“Antalya’s investments in tourism and its ability to attract global attention are noteworthy,” he remarked.