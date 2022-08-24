Istanbul Airport one of busiest in the world

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Airport ranked fifth in the Official Aviation Guide’s (OAG) world’s busiest airports list for August with a total 3.8 million seats, climbing up from 14th place.

It also moved from the 9th spot to rank 5th in the busiest international airports list by seats.

Istanbul Airport served a total of 16.7 million passengers in the first seven months of 2022, up from 11.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Domestic passenger traffic at the airport grew by 83 percent from January through July to 8.5 million people, while the international passenger tally increased by 120 percent on an annual basis to 8.2 million.

Atlanta remained the world’s Busiest Airport with 4.75 million seats, but this is 1 percent fewer seats than last month, said the OAG.

The top three airports remain the same in terms of ranking as last month, with Atlanta, Dubai and Dallas/Fort Worth taking the top three spots.

Dubai retained its position as the world’s Busiest International Airport in August, with international capacity virtually unchanged from last month at 4.09 million seats.

London Heathrow is ranked second, as it was last month, although capacity in August is 4 percent lower than in July, according to the OAG.