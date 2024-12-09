Eurostar is Europe's worst-ranked rail operator: Study

Eurostar is the worst-performing rail operator among 27 companies in Europe, with pricey and unreliable service, while Italy's Trenitalia tops the list, a study released on Monday said.

"Our analysis shows that ticket prices do not correlate with higher service quality," concluded the report by Transport and Environment (T&E).

While Austria's "OBB and Trenitalia offer a strong price-to-quality ratio, operators like Eurostar charge nearly twice the European average price per kilometre, yet fail to deliver better services," it said.

Eurostar, which links France, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands, charges prices that are twice the European average yet ranked only 14th on reliability.

Instead, Trenitalia and Austria's OBB offer the best price-quality ratio, the report said.

Trenitalia was followed by Switzerland's SBB with the Czech Republic's RegioJet in third in the overall ranking. France's SNCF was fifth just behind OBB.

The study said all companies could improve their on-time performance.

"The reliability of major rail operators in Europe remains disappointing. Of the 25 operators with punctuality data, only 11 achieve a rate above 80 percent," it said.

Germany's Deutsche Bahn, the largest train operator in Europe and which is struggling with an aging network, was 25th in reliability and 16th overall.

T&E said the opening up of competition has improved service on several lines such as Madrid-Barcelona and Milan-Rome, but noted that privatisation did not improve train service in Britain.

T&E also called on governments to invest in track networks to improve reliability and reduce fees on train operators in order to reduce ticket prices.

