Istanbul Airport now serves 100 airlines

İGA Istanbul Airport has increased its airline roster to 100 with the addition of Air China, which makes Istanbul Airport a member of the "100s Club" and ranks among the three airports globally that serve the highest number of airlines.

İGA Istanbul Airport, thus, has reached its '100 Airlines in the 100th Year of the Republic' target with Air China with a special ceremony held on Dec. 29 at the airport for the carrier’s first flight from Beijing to Istanbul.

During the event that followed Air China's inaugural flight, Selahattin Bilgen, the deputy CEO of İGA Istanbul Airport, announced that the total number of Chinese airlines operating at Istanbul Airport has now reached four.

He further expressed his conviction that the flights connecting Istanbul and Beijing would foster diplomatic, touristic, and commercial ties between Türkiye and China.

"İGA Istanbul Airport has attained the status of accommodating 100 airlines from 61 airline companies. We consider this a significant accomplishment that will positively impact the aviation sector and the overall tourism industry of the nation," he said.

He stated that their objective for the first half of 2024 is to become the top-ranked airport globally by accommodating five additional airlines.

Air China is a member of Star Alliance.

Flights between İGA Istanbul Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport with A330-200 type aircraft will be operated three days per week [Wednesday, Friday and Sunday].

