Istanbul accounts for almost half of all COVID-19 cases in Turkey

  • July 24 2020 12:13:24

Istanbul accounts for almost half of all COVID-19 cases in Turkey

ISTANBUL
Istanbul accounts for almost half of all COVID-19 cases in Turkey

More than 223,000 people have contracted COVID-19 to date in Turkey and Istanbul, the country’s largest city population, accounting for 46 percent of all cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

He also noted a little more than 50 percent of all coronavirus-related deaths occurred in the city, which is home to around 16 million inhabitants.

Some 150,000 people have been randomly tested for COVID-19 across the country by the Health Ministry and the results showed that every 2.5 person out of 1,000 tested have the virus, Fahrettin Koca said on July 24 on Twitter. The corresponding figure for Istanbul is 2.9 person out 1,000 which is nearly 14 percent higher than the national average, he added.

“The number of people under age 65 among the 1,043 patients we lost due to COVID-19 since June 1 is 136,” Koca added, citing Health Ministry data.

He also said that the cities with the highest number of cases in the last three days are the capital Ankara along with Konya, Şanlıurfa, Batman, Adana, Kayseri, and Erzurum with Istanbul absent from the list.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia ready for first Muslim prayer after years

    Hagia Sophia ready for first Muslim prayer after years

  2. MHP leader calls on gov’t to 'evaluate' withdrawing from Istanbul Convention

    MHP leader calls on gov’t to 'evaluate' withdrawing from Istanbul Convention

  3. Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

    Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

  4. Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

    Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

  5. Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards

    Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards
Recommended
Scientists at Turkish university observe Comet NEOWISE

Scientists at Turkish university observe Comet NEOWISE
Tally of safe hotels in Antalya reaches 30

Tally of 'safe hotels' in Antalya reaches 30
Turkey in talks with Russia, EU for Libya truce

Turkey in talks with Russia, EU for Libya truce
Albanian parliament passes military deal with Turkey

Albanian parliament passes military deal with Turkey
Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med
Parliament commission passes social media bill

Parliament commission passes social media bill
WORLD WHO sees intense transmission of virus in relatively few countries

WHO sees 'intense transmission' of virus in relatively few countries

The World Health Organization is seeing intense transmission of the coronavirus in relatively few countries, its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on July 23.
ECONOMY 4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic

4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic

Turkey saw 4.5 million foreign visitors in the first half of 2020, the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry said on July 24.
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.