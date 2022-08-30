Istanbul 9th dirtiest city in world: Report

  • August 30 2022 07:00:00

Istanbul 9th dirtiest city in world: Report

ISTANBUL
Istanbul 9th dirtiest city in world: Report

Türkiye’s most populous province of Istanbul has been selected as the ninth dirtiest city in the world in terms of the amount of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) present in the air, a U.S. report has showed.

“The limit of nitrogen dioxide in cubic meters should be around 10 micrograms. But there is 35.3 microgram of NO2 in cubic meters in Istanbul,” a report by the U.S. Health Effects Institute has shown.

The institute conducted the report named “Air Quality in Cities and Health” in three-year research, examining the NO2 data in cities around the world between the years 2010 and 2019.

The report said that according to NO2 amount, the dirtiest city is Shanghai, China, followed by Moscow, Russia, and Tehran, Iran.

Russia’s St. Petersburg and China’s Beijing are the two cities on the list of “Top 5 dirtiest cities.”

“The very first reason for nitrogen dioxide gathering in the air is the exhaust smoke,” Melike Yavuz, a public health expert, told the daily Milliyet on Aug. 29.

She finds the result of the report “normal” while considering the number of vehicles in traffic in Istanbul.

The number of vehicles reached 4.7 million in March, a number denoting one-fourth of the city population.

“Inhaling NO2 would damage respiratory tracts in humans,” Yavuz said. “Children and elderly people are at great risk. The number of hospitalizations due to respiratory tract infections may rise.”

One other problem that NO2 may cause when it comes in contact with sulfur dioxide in the air is “acid rain.”

“The bad effects of nitrogen dioxide on human bodies may increase incrementally,” she added.

dirty,

TÜRKIYE Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest

Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

    Türkiye’s exports up 13.4 percent in July

  2. Turkey’s functioning market economy passes democracy test

    Turkey’s functioning market economy passes democracy test

  3. Turkish Airlines limits domestic flights

    Turkish Airlines limits domestic flights

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community
Recommended
Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest

Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest
Painter calls to protect giant Atatürk portrait

Painter calls to protect giant Atatürk portrait
Cross-cultural dialogue main subject of Kazan Youth Summit

Cross-cultural dialogue main subject of Kazan Youth Summit
Nation marks 100th year of Dumlupınar Victory

Nation marks 100th year of Dumlupınar Victory
160 migrants pushed back by Greece saved on Aegean

160 migrants pushed back by Greece saved on Aegean
Greek harassment of Turkish jets by S-300s not acceptable: Akar

Greek harassment of Turkish jets by S-300s not acceptable: Akar
WORLD Ukraine launches offensive in south, IAEA team head to nuclear plant

Ukraine launches offensive in south, IAEA team head to nuclear plant

Ukrainian forces pressed their counter-offensive to retake the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson, while a team of UN experts were en route to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which was targeted by fresh shelling over the weekend.
ECONOMY ‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces

‘Quiet quitting’ raising a din in stressful US workplaces

They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying “no” more often: Some American workers are embracing the concept of “quiet quitting” as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.

SPORTS Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

After bagging three gold and two bronze medals in world championships in a decade, paralympian athlete Zübeyde Süpürgeci now eyes winning a gold medal in the World Para Athletic Championships in Paris in July 2023.