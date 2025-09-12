Israel's strike on Qatar complicates Trump's Mideast priorities

Israel's strike on Qatar complicates Trump's Mideast priorities

WASHINGTON
Israels strike on Qatar complicates Trumps Mideast priorities

FILE - Smoke rises from an explosion, after an Israeli strike, in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (UGC via AP, File)

Israel's strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar has deeply infuriated Arab leaders across the region, creating tensions that could bode ill for U.S. President Donald Trump's priorities in the Middle East.

Just a few months ago, the rulers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar welcomed Trump to their palaces with camel parades and pomp

The strike has triggered the worst fears of leaders in the oil-rich Gulf: That the U.S. might abandon its decades-old commitment to protect them from regional aggressors in the mold of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein or — it now seems — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Those fears could undermine Trump’s priorities in the region, from ending the war in Gaza and expanding his signature Abraham Accords — which forged ties between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco — to countering Chinese and Russian influence. Netanyahu's dream of new normalization deals across the Gulf seems further than ever.

Trump seems to have registered the anger of Gulf leaders. He has distanced himself from the strike, saying it “does not advance Israel or America’s goals” and promising Qatar that it would not be repeated.

But his ironclad support for an Israeli government that has increasingly flouted international norms in the wars unleashed by Hamas’ 2023 attack is a source of concern in the Gulf.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is scheduled to meet senior U.S. officials on Sept. 12, with discussions expected to cover Israel’s recent strike in Qatar and ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza amid escalating Israeli attacks.

Reports from Politico and Axios indicate that al-Thani may also meet with Trump, Vice President JD Vance and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to Politico, citing sources close to Trump’s national security team and a U.S. official, the president and his aides are concerned that Netanyahu may be undermining the ceasefire negotiations with Hamas by targeting senior Hamas officials in Doha.

The strike has reportedly intensified the Trump administration’s frustrations with Netanyahu, prompting U.S. officials to question whether the Israeli leader is intentionally disrupting the peace talks.

A source told Politico, "Every time they're making progress, it seems like he [Netanyahu] bombs someone," noting that this has been a source of repeated frustration for the president and his team.

Another official added that Trump's "inability to control Netanyahu" is particularly troubling, especially when Netanyahu's actions affect U.S. relations with Qatar and Syria.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

    Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

  2. Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

    Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

  3. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  4. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  5. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye
Recommended
Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
Rubio to offer Israel support despite Qatar strike

Rubio to offer Israel support despite Qatar strike
UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state

UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state
Fifty reported dead in Gaza as Israel steps up attacks on main city

Fifty reported dead in Gaza as Israel steps up attacks on main city
Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defenses

Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defenses
Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing caught, widow vows to carry on fight

Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing caught, widow vows to carry on fight
WORLD Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Moscow, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿